C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Hank Wood And The Hammerheads

By Dale Merrill

Anyone in need of some midweek motivation?

The roar of Hank Wood and the Hammerheads may not exactly be "feel good music" but it will definitely set a fire. I've gone around declaring that they are one of the best punk rock bands of the 21st century since their first album a few years ago. Their new album rules just as hard as the two previous had too.

Tonight's song (which I also dropped into my most recent podcast) is a prime example of the band's bursts of energetic acrimony and what keeps me raving about them.

What are you listening to tonight?


Comments

