Fox Gives 'Diamond & Silk' A Chance To Clean Up Their Disastrous Congressional Testimony
After yesterday's disastrous testimony before the House Judiciary Committee, Trump boosters "Diamond & Silk" were back on Fox trying to clean up their mess.The two paid a visit to Trump's favorite morning show and insisted that they were not paid for "field consulting" for the Trump campaign, despite what it said on the FEC filings, and that they were just reimbursed for travel.
Why that shouldn't be considered a payment is beyond me, "consultants" or not, and as Fran mentioned here yesterday, if the Trump campaign doesn't amend those filings, it appears these two committed perjury.
The two insisted they did nothing wrong, and continued their attacks on the African American members of Congress who dared to question them about the payments during the hearing: Diamond and Silk Liken Democrats to Slave Owners During 'Fox and Friends' Interview:
The conservative media stars Diamond and Silk appeared on Fox News’s Fox & Friends Friday to discuss their hearing on Capitol Hill and likened Democrats to slave owners.
The women, whose real names are Lynnette Hardaway and Rochelle Richardson, came on the show to bat down allegations that they lied under oath. A Federal Election Commission filing said that the women received over $1,000 from the campaign of Donald Trump, for “field consulting,” but the women said Thursday before Congress that the Trump campaign did not pay them.
Hardaway said that they were “not field consultants. We’ve never been paid by the Trump campaign.”
The women said that the money was a reimbursement for flights that they took to join a “Women for Trump” tour and argued that they weren’t field consultants per se and that the filing was misleading. The women said they had initially purchased the tickets themselves and never profited from the payment.
The pair then went on to liken Democrats to slave owners and objected to a line of questioning from Democratic lawmakers during the hearing.
