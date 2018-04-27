Fox Gives 'Diamond & Silk' A Chance To Clean Up Their Disastrous Congressional Testimony

After yesterday's disastrous testimony before the House Judiciary Committee, Trump boosters "Diamond & Silk" were back on Fox trying to clean up their mess.The two paid a visit to Trump's favorite morning show and insisted that they were not paid for "field consulting" for the Trump campaign, despite what it said on the FEC filings, and that they were just reimbursed for travel.

Why that shouldn't be considered a payment is beyond me, "consultants" or not, and as Fran mentioned here yesterday, if the Trump campaign doesn't amend those filings, it appears these two committed perjury.

The two insisted they did nothing wrong, and continued their attacks on the African American members of Congress who dared to question them about the payments during the hearing: Diamond and Silk Liken Democrats to Slave Owners During 'Fox and Friends' Interview: