Fox News Fires Diamond And Silk But Keeps Hannity, Ingraham And Carlson

Earlier this month, Lynnette Hardaway and Rochelle Richardson aka Diamond and Silk, were forced to delete a tweet because it spread misinformation about COVID-19. Back then, Ellen wrote that the conspiracy theory they were spreading was as dangerous as the one that got Trish Regan fired, and they should be fired too.

That has happened. Variety reports that they are no longer listed on the Fox News list of contributors.

The two had been creating weekly episodes for a Fox Nation streaming program, but have not done so since early April. In recent weeks, the pair took to social media and the Fox Nation program with remarks that questioned the spread of the coronavirus pandemic and whether the number of people reported to have died from the disease were inflated to undermine President Trump. “What I need to know is how many people have passed away in New York, and what I need to know is: Who has the bodies?” Diamond asked during a recent streaming show. “Something’s not right here. Something is off here.” A day later, Twitter deleted a tweet from the duo suggesting Americans leave sheltering at home and expose themselves to coronavirus.

That isn't much different than what Trish Regan said, as Ellen noted, and certainly should qualify them for termination.

But they were a cynical sideshow Fox News promoted as a way to assuage Trump and maybe attract some Black viewers. And by cynical, I do mean VERY cynical. The whole idea that because they were Black and said conservative things, they should be promoted is disgusting but definitely in line with Fox News' "values".

Fox News has fired a Fox Business contributor and now a couple of FoxNation contributors, but the real sources of misinformation remain: The entire primetime lineup. Every single one of them from Tucker Carlson to Sean Hannity is guilty of spreading misinformation about Donald Trump, COVID-19, Republicans and more. Maybe the only honest person left there is Chris Wallace, whom Trump is desperate for Fox to fire.

Until Fox News cleans up their primetime act, firings like this are just intended to pretend they actually give a damn about misinformation.