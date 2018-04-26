Did Diamond And Silk Get Caught Lying Under Oath On Trump Campaign Payments?

After being busted for not disclosing they were paid $1,274.94 for “field consulting” work by the Trump campaign under oath during the House Judiciary Committee hearing, Diamond and Silk then claimed it was for travel reimbursement.

Rep. Jackson Lee really laid the groundwork for this meltdown, getting them on record about never being paid.

The internet duo of Trump supporters, who appear on Fox News regularly first used the term fake news while Rep. Jeffries started questioning them even though he used actual FEC filings and they then said it was all a big mistake and was for a reimbursement.

I'm sorry, having the Trump people pay for your airfare is a payment, ladies.

The duo freaked out at the Congressman from NY as he tried to make sense of Trump and their relationship saying they should be able to profit from their platform.

Then Rochelle Richardson (Silk) got frosted and said, "He urged us to monetize our platform and there's nothing wrong with that. As you as an African American are not going to make us feel guilty because we're going to get out here and take advantage of these platforms and monetize just like everybody else do."

Then she got racial saying, "I don't see you walking a white person saying oh you shouldn't be monetizing.. So why are you as an African-American make it seem like we're doing wrong with us monetizing our platform."

Now they face perjury charges while trying to monetize the nonsense that they've been targeted by Facebook like all conservatives have been.

Editor's Note (Frances Langum): If Diamond and Silk simply got reimbursed for travel then the FEC filing should say that. They need to get their attorneys to force the Trump campaign to file an amended report or this is a case of perjury, the end.