As I have noted before here at C&L, Diamond and Silk have one role in the Fox News universe: to make whites feel they aren't racist.

Never mind that the two "web show personalities" behave like minstrels.

What’s the point of Diamond & Silk and Fox News? pic.twitter.com/ifFHMATnGx — Oliver Willis (@owillis) April 5, 2019

Today they were brought on to talk about this:

If you believe Diamond and Silk then you probably believe in trickle down economics or the Easter Bunny. https://t.co/g3eGnCMJcM — Ethan Wilson (@ethanbwilson) May 3, 2019

Cohen also brought a white (racially insensitive?) plastic chicken to sit in Barr's place:

Twitter had the correct interpretation of events:

Personally I think it is more racially insensitive that FOX assumes Diamond and Silk are experts in eating fried chicken, but that’s just me. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) May 3, 2019