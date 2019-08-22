Diamond And Silk Wonder Why Only Trumpers Get Backlash For Racism

You will feel stupider having watched the video above, I promise.

Fox and Friends wanted to cover the fact that billionaire Miami Dolphins SoulCycle owner Stephen Ross stepped down from the NFL's Social Justice Committee after wide outrage over his hosting of a fundraiser for Donald Trump.

Trump has called black players who protest during the National Anthem 'sons of bitches.'

🤔 You can’t have a non profit with this mission statement then open your doors to Trump. https://t.co/sNBWfEXvLn pic.twitter.com/nNkRf2wJep — Kenny Stills (@KSTiLLS) August 7, 2019

Fox's Diamond & Silk demand we "stop it with the antics [where] you go back and you dig up something" someone said to attack them. They're talking about Trump calling NFL players "sons of bitches," which happened while he was president. pic.twitter.com/ps8jBqaJEJ — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) August 22, 2019

Silk ignored every single detail of the "controversy" in calling for fairness toward Trump supporters. Apparently, being a racist is just one more "opinion" that people should tolerate.

"Silk" actually said this: "Why is it that Trump supporters have to get backlash? What happened to equal rights for all?"

Why can't people just let other people be racist? says the black friend of Fox and Friends.