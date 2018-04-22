French President Mocks Trump Over Putin: 'When You Are Weak, [Putin] Uses It'

French president Emmanuel Macron took a veiled shot at Donald Trump for looking weak against Vladimir Putin and his refusal to criticize the Russian leader on Fox News Sunday.

Host Chris Wallace interviewed President Macron and during the lightning round, asked him what he thought of the Russian president.

Macron didn't stick his head in the sand as Trump has done over and over again about Russia's interference in the world's election processes.

Wallace asked, "During President Putin's visit here to France, you called him out on Russian interference in your election. What do you think of Vladimir Putin?"

Macron's English is pretty good but some words are hard to make out properly. He was able to strike a chord of respect for another country's leader, but also didn't mince words when it came to criticizing him. Something Trump can almost never do.

Macron said, "He wants a great Russia, his people are proud with his policy."

He continued, "But don't be naive. He's obsessed by interfering in our democracies. That's why I do believe that we should never be weak with President Putin. When you are weak, he uses it and it's fine, that's a game. He made a lot of fake news. He has a very strong propaganda and interferes everywhere around Europe and the U.S. to fragilize [sic] our democracies because he thinks it's good for his country."

Trump only views Putin interfering with our election process through a looking glass of how people will view his own election win and not the damage the Russians are doing to our democracy.

This type of narcissistic and grandiose view of election middling gives aide and comfort to the Russians and invite them to continue their despicable actions. It's a horrible precedent set by the President of the United States.

And the French president made Trump look foolish by intimating his weakness towards Putin and is urging Russia to continue this behavior.

And don't think for a minute the rest of the world doesn't see it that way too. This is the cover of the latest Der Spiegel magazine, from Germany. The title reads, "Who Will Save The West?"

