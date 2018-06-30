Comrade Trump Is Paying Off For Putin

Comrade Trump is already trying to work his magic on the EU:

“President Trump reportedly asked French President Emmanuel Macron why he does not withdraw his country from the European Union (E.U.) and suggested that the U.S. could offer France a bilateral trade deal if he did so. “According to a reported column published by The Washington Post on Thursday, Trump floated the idea of France’s withdrawal from the E.U. to Macron while the French president was visiting the White House in April. “Why don’t you leave the E.U.?” Trump reportedly asked. “He then offered to extend a bilateral trade deal to France with better terms than those given to the E.U. if Macron did withdraw from the union, The Post’s Josh Rogin reported.”

Whatever it is that Putin has as leverage over The Russian Usurper continues to pay off handsomely. I still don’t think it’s the Pee Tapes that are driving all of this (you cannot shame the shameless), but I do think that there must be a lot of Ameros involved, and if we could see the tax returns we would know (one way or the other) what his exposure is.

Russia continues to say they had nothing to do with Meddling in our Election! Where is the DNC Server, and why didn’t Shady James Comey and the now disgraced FBI agents take and closely examine it? Why isn’t Hillary/Russia being looked at? So many questions, so much corruption! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 28, 2018

Why would Putin lie?

Anyway, getting Comrade Trump installed is paying off very well for Putin. Trump will mosdef be the Employee of the Year if he destroys the US, the EU, and NATO. Maybe the bonus is that he doesn’t have to drink the big mug of Russian tea?

