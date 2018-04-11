GOP Congressman Hates Trump If He Can Do It Off The Record

Apparently Erick "goatfu*ker" Erickson went to the grocery store with a Republican congressman and it was in the aisles of mayonnaise and Wonder Bread that the MOC felt he could be, um, candid. Via Daily Kos (where there's more) because I won't give Erickson's "blog" a link:

"I say a lot of sh*t on TV defending him, even over this. But honestly, I wish the motherf*cker would just go away. We're going to lose the House, lose the Senate, and lose a bunch of states because of him. All his supporters will blame us for what we have or have not done, but he hasn't led. He wakes up in the morning, sh*ts all over Twitter, sh*ts all over us, sh*ts all over his staff, then hits golf balls. F*ck him. Of course, I can't say that in public or I'd get run out of town."

Run out of town by WHOM? Fox News? Your brainwashed base? Your obviously equally disgusted and equally cowardly colleagues?

By the way, it's not just Trump that's making you lose your seats, it's your war on health insurance, war on women, and war on brown people, and slavery to the gun lobby that's making people hate your party. It took Republicans finally "winning" both houses of Congress and the White House for some voters to wake up and realize Republican policies are terrible. Don't you dare call it Trumpism.

Republican congressmen are running scared precisely because they and their propganda ministers at Fox were so successful at brainwashing their base into rabid take-no-prisoners monsters. Now if they themselves stray from the "Republican" playbook they themselves created, they'll get bitten?

And realize this, too: Republican policies aren't based on actual fixing of problems or even on a political philosophy of small government. Trump campaigned on "build the wall" and "drain the swamp" because Cambridge Analytica told him those phrases polled well.

It's always been about power not principle on the GOP side. Both sides don't, and these craven cowards need to be kicked out in a blue tsunami in November, the end.