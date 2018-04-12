The Trump-Hannity Circle Jerk Goes Public (Eww)

The Reality TV Circle Jerk (tm) continues between Hannity and Trump.

And no, we're not posting the 13:20 video. It's on YouTube. But hey, if you want a challenge, see how long you can watch before turning it off for a Silkwood shower. It's horrible right-wing conspiracy porn, and I'm surprised Alex Jones isn't suing Sean for stealing his schtick.

Eat your heart out, Stormy Daniels. The reigning sovereign of keeping Trump watching is Sean Hannity.

As the saying goes, Hannity isn't a real news person and Trump isn't a real president, but they play those on TV so...

Trump tweets...

...because he has time to call Hannity before or after the show on a regular basis and collude with him about coverage of "events."

As for Hannity, The Washington Post did a good recap:

He began with what he called “a family responsible for actual crimes … the head of the notorious political cabal, of course Bill and Hillary Clinton, the Clinton crime family.” For the Clinton family, Hannity brought up allegations of sexual misconduct against President Bill Clinton and, of course, accused Hillary Clinton of committing crimes, obstructing justice and mishandling national secrets on a private server. Linked to the Clinton “crime family” were individuals such as Hillary Clinton aides Cheryl Mills and Huma Abedin, “sketchy” former Virginia governor Terry McAuliffe, former attorney general Loretta E. Lynch, and others, including Christopher Steele, the author of the “dossier” alleging ties between Trump and Russia. Then there’s the “Mueller Crime Family,” Hannity said. The host drew connections between the special counsel and his “best friend” Comey, as well as notorious gangster and killer Whitey Bulger. Hannity accused Mueller of “looking the other way” at Bulger’s crimes while he was a federal prosecutor in Boston. Then, of course, Hannity mapped out the “Comey Crime Family,” linking the former FBI director to Lynch, Deputy Attorney General Rod J. Rosenstein, Steele, former deputy attorney general Sally Yates, and “fellow Comey Deep State sycophant” former CIA director John Brennan.

Hannity gets paid a reported 2.9 million dollars...a month...for his "work." And he's bitching about Comey's payday. Adorable.