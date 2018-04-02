John Oliver Takes On The Absurdity Of Immigrant Children Representing Themselves At Trial

It's painfully absurd that the Justice Department thinks children can effectively represent themselves in immigration court without a lawyer.

It's also heartbreaking, and John Oliver methodically dismantles the rationales behind the current system.

One expert he interviews says it’s like trying “death penalty cases in traffic court.” Immigration courts are overloaded and try to make it through the backlog by rushing through trials. (Oliver then times one entire trial at under two minutes.)

He's got plenty of laughs in here to help us swallow the bitter truth of whether actual justice is being served. Show this one to your Trumpian relatives.