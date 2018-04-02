John Oliver Takes Aim At Sinclair Broadcasting Group

John Oliver on the importance of Sinclair Broadcasting now owning 71% of local broadcast stations.

“Sinclair took their game to a new level.That statement is creepy enough, but when you see just how many local stations were forced to read it and you watch them together, as many have been doing online in the last couple of days, you begin to realize the true effect of Sinclair’s reach and power,” he said.

He aired the clip of Sinclair bobbleheads repeating the same message, via Deadspin.

“Yeah. Nothing says ‘we value independent media’ like dozens of reporters forced to repeat the same message over and over again like members of a brainwashed cult," Oliver said.

"I guess what I’m saying here, Sinclair, is that as a news organization, I believe you make no sense.”

Editor's note: I'm so old, I remember when David Deniston Smith, president of Sinclair, was charged in Baltimore with having sex with a prostitute in his company Mercedes.