Sinclair Forces Stations To Air Propaganda Video Lying About Child Separation

For those viewers who do not glue themselves to Fox News, never fear! Sinclair Broadcasting is stepping into the breach with a "Must-Run" video featuring Boris Epshteyn, the Russian immigrant who is going to reassure viewers that Trump's immigration policies aren't at all cruel to children.

"Our immigration system is undeniably broken and the discourse around this topic is toxic," says Mr. Thickly-Accented Russian Immigrant Boris.

I'm sure that saying Mexicans send their rapists and criminals to the U.S. had nothing to do with that, Boris.

Now, for the boo-hoos. "A perfect illustration of these facts is the recent firestorm surrounding President Trump’s decision to enforce a “zero tolerance” policy and prosecute all adults illegally crossing our borders," he continued. "Many members of the media and opponents of the president have seized on this issue to make it seem as if those who are tough on immigration are somehow monsters. Let’s be honest: While some of the concern is real, a lot of it is politically driven by the liberals in politics and the media."

As I laugh at the "let's be honest" admonition, let's actually be honest for a minute.

Here is what is happening at ports of entry: ICE is intentionally creating a bottleneck, refusing to let those asking for asylum to cross at those ports, and then arresting them for illegally crossing elsewhere, even when they are turning themselves in to Border Patrol agents. So if we want to be perfectly honest, Boris, let's just call that what it is: monstrous.

It is also monstrous that this travesty is being forcibly aired on local news stations.

