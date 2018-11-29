Sinclair Pretends Boris Epshteyn's Racist Migrant Segment Was Not Their 'Views'

Sinclair Broadcast Group routinely forcefeeds editorial segments by the former Trump aide Boris Epshteyn, and on Nov. 26, he egregiously defended the teargassing of women and children migrants and described the caravan as an “attempted invasion of our country."

How Epshteyn could even be hired as Sinclair's chief political analyst is beyond imagination. His "opinions" are pure state-sponsored propaganda. Maybe that's why he was hired. Maybe Bill Mummy can explain it to us from out in the cornfields.

Here's some of the transcript of the segment that apparently embarrassed Sinclair:

The migrant crisis on our southern border has greatly escalated. This past weekend, the United States was forced to temporarily close a major point of entry in San Diego, California, in response to hundreds of migrants attempting to storm the U.S.-Mexico border in hopes of claiming asylum. Dozens of migrants attacked U.S. border enforcement by throwing rocks and bottles. Ultimately, American authorities had to use tear gas to stop the attacks.

---

Here’s the bottom line: The notion that a caravan of migrants can be allowed to break through our borders is ludicrous and dangerous. The United States of America should not and cannot be intimidated by those willing to use force to get into our country illegally.



Sinclair Broadcast Group must have received a lot of complaints about it because they took to Twitter to make believe they had no part to play in Boris' views.

We'd like to take a moment and address some concerns regarding a commentary segment by @borisep that was aired on Sinclair stations this week. The opinions expressed in this segment do not reflect the views of Sinclair Broadcast Group. — Sinclair Broadcast Group (@WeAreSinclair) November 28, 2018

When Boris’s segments are aired on our stations, they are labeled clearly as commentary. We also offer our stations reporting from the Beltway and beyond that are not partisan or bias in any way. — Sinclair Broadcast Group (@WeAreSinclair) November 28, 2018

This is pure poppycock. They know exactly what his mission is and approve of what he is doing. A five-year-old child can understand Boris's role for Sinclair.

↓ Story continues below ↓

Why Boris? I guess the alleged Hungarian Nazi wasn't available for the job, right?

To walk back his latest repulsiveness is pure hypocrisy and an out and out fraud on their viewers. If they truly did not want to make a political statement they would stop airing the segments entirely.

Media Matters has highlighted his atrocious features for a long time.

And so has C&L. Sinclair recently was caught trying to force their news anchors to defend Trump's moronic claims of "fake news."

My friend RJ Eskow published an in depth piece about Sinclair Broadcast Group for C&L as well. Sinclair been an alt-right propaganda group for many years now.

Everybody believes Boris's views are indeed Sinclair's very own. Either own up to it or fire that moron.