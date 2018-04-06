Fair and Unbalanced: Like organized-crime kingpins of earlier days, Trump and the Trumplings are engaged in a tit-for-tat war with the law. But when you fight the law, the law wins.

Electoral-Vote: Here's what it really means to say Mueller considers Trump a "subject" rather than a "target".

The Daily Irritant: More evidence that in the US, kids getting shot is totally no big deal.

The Moderate Voice: Waaaah! Boo-hoo! We wanted a WA-A-A-ALLL!

