Reminder: Here's What Trump Really Thinks Of Addicted People
The opioid epidemic has reached into every American community, and of course Trump feigned compassion while he was campaigning for office.
As it turns out, we haven't seen much action since then.
In an interview on CNN's New Day, New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman gave us some insight into why Trump does nothing.
She and Chris Cuomo discussed these Trump tweets, and his disinterest in helping addicts:
This is how Trump thinks, they agreed. People who have addiction issues are losers and are weak. SAD!
As always, Trump projects. Journalist Kurt Eichenwald says Trump has his own history of addiction -- and for all we know, is still using.
It's so frustrating. People are dying every day, and Trump thinks they're losers.
I just keep thinking about the kind of comprehensive drug treatment plan Hillary Clinton must have tucked away in her file cabinet. Sigh...
