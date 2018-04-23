Reminder: Here's What Trump Really Thinks Of Addicted People

The opioid epidemic has reached into every American community, and of course Trump feigned compassion while he was campaigning for office.

As it turns out, we haven't seen much action since then.

In an interview on CNN's New Day, New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman gave us some insight into why Trump does nothing.

She and Chris Cuomo discussed these Trump tweets, and his disinterest in helping addicts:

The New York Times and a third rate reporter named Maggie Haberman, known as a Crooked H flunkie who I don’t speak to and have nothing to do with, are going out of their way to destroy Michael Cohen and his relationship with me in the hope that he will “flip.” They use.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 21, 2018

....non-existent “sources” and a drunk/drugged up loser who hates Michael, a fine person with a wonderful family. Michael is a businessman for his own account/lawyer who I have always liked & respected. Most people will flip if the Government lets them out of trouble, even if.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 21, 2018

This is how Trump thinks, they agreed. People who have addiction issues are losers and are weak. SAD!

As always, Trump projects. Journalist Kurt Eichenwald says Trump has his own history of addiction -- and for all we know, is still using.

Fun fact: In 1982, Trump started taking amphetamine derivatives. Abused them. Only supposed 2 take for 25 days. Stayed on em 8 yrs. Really. — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) August 21, 2017

It's so frustrating. People are dying every day, and Trump thinks they're losers.

I just keep thinking about the kind of comprehensive drug treatment plan Hillary Clinton must have tucked away in her file cabinet. Sigh...