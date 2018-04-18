Robert De Niro: I Want To Escort Trump To Jail In An ‘SNL’ Sketch

Academy award winning actor Robert De Niro join the Today Show with Tribeca Film Festival co-founder Jane Rosenthal, and discussed his “Saturday Night Live” cameo from over the weekend where he portrayed Robert Mueller giving a lie detector test to Michael Cohen.

Host Craig Melvin played video clips of the SNL segment and Di Niro explained how they came up with the idea to portray Mueller.

Craig then asked if this would become a recurring character.

“I don't know, I hope there’s a couple where I interrogate him, then I arrest him and then escort him to jail,” De Niro said.

And maybe in real life too!

Jane Rosenthal made sure he clarified he was talking about Trump.

"Who do you think I mean?"

“No, not Cohen. Him, too, but definitely Trump, yes,” De Niro said.

Robert has been very outspoken about his disdain for Donald Trump.

Melvin asked him if it's the right time for "everyone to be politically active."

“I have never been this active,” De Niro said. “But when I see what’s going on with this guy, you have no choice but to be active.”

He continued, “It’s past the point of being passive. You have to, People have to speak out.

They have to speak out over, and over, and over again. This guy, this administration is beyond belief. It has to stop.”

We look forward to his next Robert Mueller impersonation.