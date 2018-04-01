Stacey Dash Drops Out Of Congressional Race After Fewer Than Five Weeks

“Clueless” Stacey Dash has decided to give up her doomed congressional candidacy just a few weeks after she announced she was running.

Dash declared her candidacy on February 26, 2018, fewer than five weeks ago.

In a statement announcing her withdrawal, Dash complained that we live under a system of “Plantation Politics” which “offers people on the lower end of the economic spectrum little more than symbolic gestures instead of true political empowerment and improvement.”

But she claimed that the “overall bitterness” of politics as well as “the rigors” of campaigning and holding office “would be detrimental to the health and well being of my family.”

However, Dash stood very little chance of winning. As The New York Times noted, Hillary Clinton received 83% of the vote in Dash’s California district in 2016. Barack Obama received similar shares during his two presidential campaigns. Dash probably did nothing to help her chances when, during a television interview, she said Donald Trump was “absolutely right” in his “both sides” remarks about Charlottesville. She also looked – yes, clueless – when she declared that Obamacare should be repealed first and that she’d look for solutions later. The Daily Beast noted that her website was “blank save for a logo with Dash’s name on it” the day she filed for office.

However, in her statement, Dash said she “will continue to speak out” about problems in the district and “distractions that take the place of real change.”

Watch candidate Dash talk about Charlottesville and Obamacare above on MSNBC’s March 8, 2018 The Beat with Ari Melber.

