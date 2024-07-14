MSNBC, FOX And CNN All Saw Massive Drops In Viewership Last Week

All 3 of the major mainstream news networks saw MASSIVE declines over the last week. Yes, it was a holiday week, but these double digit drops in viewers speak to something more. People are literally sick of the news. The national news. I, for one, have tuned out of most cable news, limiting myself to Lawrence O'Donnell (who I think is the Walter Cronkite of 2024), Joy Ann Reid and Jim Acosta.

Why those three? Because they are focusing on the REAL news - Project 2025, the threat Donald Trump poses to our country and avoiding the bs crap being fed to us about Joe Biden needing to drop out.

Here are the stats on the viewership drops from Adweek.

Compared to the week prior:

FOX: Primetime was down total viewers by 30% and down 41% in the 25-54 age range. TOTAL viewers was down 12% and down 16% for 25-54.

MSNBC: Primetime was down total viewers by 29% and down 47% in the 25-54 age range. TOTAL viewers was down 26% and down 33% for 25-54.

CNN: Primetime was down total viewers by 61% and down 76% in the 25-54 age range. TOTAL viewers was down 29% and down 47% for 25-54.

Just a year before, the numbers were very different!

FOX was up 41% in total viewers and up 60% in age 25-54!

MSNBC was only down 5% in total viewers and down 10% in age 25-54!

CNN was only down 5% in total viewers and down 17% in age 25-54!

While we cannot attribute it all to the Bash Biden coverage, since even FOX is down, I am sure it is contributing to the drop for CNN and MSNBC. Viewers are tired of the same old garbage. We want to hear something new. And if the news channels aren't listening to us, maybe they will listen to ratings and advertisers.

For now, I will stick with my 3 favorites and fill in the gap with my local FOX 5 DC news (not the same as FOX national!)