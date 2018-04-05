Steve Schmidt Whacks Trump's Disregard For Laws: 'He's Doing The Work Putin Aspires To'

For the zillionth time, Axios reports that White House insiders are "worried." This is a report that comes out at least once every couple of weeks when he behaves like the erratic lying man-child that he is.

Checks are being ignored or have been eliminated, and critics purged as the president is filling time by watching Fox, and by eating dinner with people who feed his ego and conspiracy theories, and who drink in his rants.

Nicolle Wallace convened a panel to discuss this today, because there's never a bad day to discuss the danger Donald Trump presents to the Republic, and there's never a bad time to hear Steve Schmidt describe what they ought to REALLY be worried about.

After speaking about the importance of checks and balances, Schmidt spoke plainly.

"And so the constancy of the attacks on the FBI, on the intelligence community, he is doing the work that Vladimir Putin aspires to, which is to undermine the faith in America as an idea and as an ideal and is something that's better and aspirational for people to look up to from all over the world," he said.

He added, "Now we look like just another banana republic."

Schmidt went on to point out that Putin has "succeeded in his goal of undermining Americans' faith in our democracy, in our elections, in the rule of law."

"He has no greater ally in this effort than the President of the United States, the man who takes oath -- who takes the oath of office with 35 words that ends with 'to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.' and every hour of every day, with every attack, he abrogates that responsibility," he continued.

"He is faithless to his oath of office."

Yes he is. The damage done to our country and government every day is deep and lasting. It will take years to overcome this, if it can be overcome at all. The Parkland kids give me hope, if they can endure the storms to come.