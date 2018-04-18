The Swamp Oozes Into Ajit Pai's FCC

By Juanita Jean
Remember Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai, aka Satan, who stomped all over net neutrality and seems damn proud of it, is sliming his way across all communications.

A broadband adviser selected by Chairman Ajit Pai to run a federal advisory committee was arrested last week on claims she tricked investors into pouring money into a multimillion-dollar investment fraud scheme, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Come to find out, Pai isn’t any better at picking all the best people than Trump is.

Pierce was charged with wire fraud last Thursday and faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

Which would be an improvement on spending a month in the Trump swamp.


