Tell Us All Your Secrets, Mark Zuckerberg

By Frances Langum
6 hours ago by Frances Langum
This was kinda perfect:

SEN DURBIN (D-IL) Mr. Zuckerberg, would you be comfortable with sharing the name of the hotel you stayed in last night?

MARK ZUCKERBERG: Uh, no.

DURBIN: If you've messaged anybody this week, would you share with us the names of the people you've messaged?

ZUCKERBERG: Senator, no, I would probably not choose to do that publically here.

DURBIN: I think that may be what this is all about.

NICOLLE WALLACE: Thank god for Senator Durbin.


