In Bizarre Sunday Morning Twitter Outburst, Trump Claims New York Times Vindicated Him In Russia Probe

Donald Trump on Sunday claimed that The New York Times had vindicated him in special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation.

Things are really getting ridiculous. The Failing and Crooked (but not as Crooked as Hillary Clinton) @nytimes has done a long & boring story indicating that the World’s most expensive Witch Hunt has found nothing on Russia & me so now they are looking at the rest of the World! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 20, 2018

It was not immediately clear to which New York Times report the president was referring.

A May 16 report reviewed the origins of the Russia probe, but it did not offer any conclusions about the investigation. More recently, the paper disputed Trump's assertion that the FBI planted an informant inside his campaign

....At what point does this soon to be $20,000,000 Witch Hunt, composed of 13 Angry and Heavily Conflicted Democrats and two people who have worked for Obama for 8 years, STOP! They have found no Collussion with Russia, No Obstruction, but they aren’t looking at the corruption... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 20, 2018

...in the Hillary Clinton Campaign where she deleted 33,000 Emails, got $145,000,000 while Secretary of State, paid McCabes wife $700,000 (and got off the FBI hook along with Terry M) and so much more. Republicans and real Americans should start getting tough on this Scam. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 20, 2018

What ever happened to the Server, at the center of so much Corruption, that the Democratic National Committee REFUSED to hand over to the hard charging (except in the case of Democrats) FBI? They broke into homes & offices early in the morning, but were afraid to take the Server? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 20, 2018

....and why hasn’t the Podesta brother been charged and arrested, like others, after being forced to close down his very large and successful firm? Is it because he is a VERY well connected Democrat working in the Swamp of Washington, D.C.?

While the tweets probably play well with his base, the Twitterverse are finding it less persuasive and more indicative of a man feeling increasingly cornered.

Wow. Someone is unhinged this morning. Flailing. No clear strategy. Desperate. No wonder he thinks Mr. Giuliani is doing such a bang-up job. #Basta — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) May 20, 2018

You seem to be working very hard on this beautiful Sunday. But you should know the DNC turned over the info on the servers to the FBI. How about we see everything on the Trump servers? And all the blocked number calls? https://t.co/yBnp6zma4Q — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) May 20, 2018