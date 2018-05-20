In Bizarre Sunday Morning Twitter Outburst, Trump Claims New York Times Vindicated Him In Russia Probe

By David
Donald Trump on Sunday claimed that The New York Times had vindicated him in special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation.

It was not immediately clear to which New York Times report the president was referring.

A May 16 report reviewed the origins of the Russia probe, but it did not offer any conclusions about the investigation. More recently, the paper disputed Trump's assertion that the FBI planted an informant inside his campaign

While the tweets probably play well with his base, the Twitterverse are finding it less persuasive and more indicative of a man feeling increasingly cornered.

