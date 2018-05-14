BUSTED: South Dakota GOPer Hopes For Terrorist Attack To Win Election Due To 'Trump Effect'

South Dakota State Sen. Neal Tapio (R), who is running for U.S. Congress, was caught on tape fantasizing about a terrorist attack because he said it would help him win the election.

The Huffington Post on Monday published audio of Tapio talking about how terrorism could boost his political fortunes.

“I can start in a little town like Aberdeen outside of the media glare,” he explained. “I can move it to Watertown, practice a little more, and then by the time I get to Sioux Falls, I will have said this thousands of times. And then [opponent Dusty Johnson] is just going to be so far behind, that they won’t even realize we are running for the same race.”

He added: “And then all that has to happen is that there will be one more terrorist attack between now and then and I will be the, just by the Trump effect, I will be the candidate. That’s the way I look at it.”

KELO first discovered Tapio’s remarks last year. At the time, Tapio responded on Facebook and did not deny that he made the statement.

“To suggest I am advocating for a terror attack is a disgusting smear and you should be ashamed of yourself,” he charged. “Anyone that would even suggest that is a vile and disgusting individual not worthy of being taken seriously.”

“Terror has something to do with Islam. Nobody dares say this in public. I do,” Tapio said.

Listen to the audio here.