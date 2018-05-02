Charlottesville White Supremacist Found Guilty In Brutal Beating

One down, a couple dozen more to go? Via the Washington Post:

Jacob Scott Goodwin, 23, who wore a military tactical helmet and brandished a large shield during the Aug. 12 attack against DeAndre Harris, was convicted by a jury of nine women and three men. The jury recommended a sentence of ten years, with the option of suspending some of the time and a $20,000 fine. The presiding judge, Richard E. Moore, will set the sentence on Aug. 23. When the court clerk read the jury’s recommendation, Goodwin’s mother let out a loud gasp.

Harris, 20, a former special education instructional assistant, suffered a spinal injury, a broken arm and head lacerations that required eight staples.

Oddly enough, Harris was originally charged with a felony. The charges were later dropped.