C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Bauhaus

According to my Twitter feed, today was World Goth Day. In celebration, some Bauhaus must be heard.

Remember five years ago when Bauhaus frontman Peter Murphy was arrested for reckless driving in California? Plenty of his fans were worried about his well being but there were many more concerned about the car he was driving. It's wasn't some absolute goth ride like a hearse, a black '68 Lincoln Continental with suicide doors or the Munster Coach. No, it was a total middle class & suburban "mom car" Subaru Forester. Many a goth gasped about that.

What are you listening to tonight?