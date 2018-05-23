C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Parquet Courts

Since their 2011 debut, Denton Texas band has been compared to the likes of the Fall, Pavement, Wire and a slew of other jittery indie and post-punk bands that proceeded them.

Based on the title track from their latest album, Wide Awake!, tough folks might start calling them a new wave band and compare them to the Talking Heads or something.

The world is full of strife now more than ever. Parquet Courts are well aware of that as anyone. The Parquet Courts are setting the current commentary to a weird dance groove.

What are you listening to tonight?