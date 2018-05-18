C&L's Late Nite Music Club With The Total Rejection

By Dale Merrill

One part musical pop-art riot like bands such as the Creation and the Who, another part Hawkwind swirl and Stereolab chug, Bristol, England's Total Rejection smash up of lo-fi take on a high fidelity audio kaleidoscope is one way to blast off into the weekend.

The song I brought to the music club tonight, "Licking Furniture (You'll Find Me On The Left Side)", got some love in an episode of the "faux radio show slash mixtape" thing I do a few weeks back (and another song called "Vampire Cat (Itches)" was taken for a in the most recent one too) takes the elements mentioned above to make a colorful sonic carnival.

What are you listening to tonight?


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Mueller Files

Latest from CLTV