C&L's Late Nite Music Club With The Total Rejection
One part musical pop-art riot like bands such as the Creation and the Who, another part Hawkwind swirl and Stereolab chug, Bristol, England's Total Rejection smash up of lo-fi take on a high fidelity audio kaleidoscope is one way to blast off into the weekend.
The song I brought to the music club tonight, "Licking Furniture (You'll Find Me On The Left Side)", got some love in an episode of the "faux radio show slash mixtape" thing I do a few weeks back (and another song called "Vampire Cat (Itches)" was taken for a in the most recent one too) takes the elements mentioned above to make a colorful sonic carnival.
What are you listening to tonight?
