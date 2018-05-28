Giuliani Gets 'Thunderous Boos' At Yankee Stadium On His Birthday

By Scarce

Giuliani turned 74 today. Yankees fans celebrated the announcement by booing him unmercifully. But anyone who hitches their wagon to Trump deserves a similar fate.

Source: NY Daily News

Yankee fans gave Rudy Giuliani the Giancarlo Stanton treatment.

The former New York City mayor was at The Stadium to celebrate his 74th birthday on Memorial Day, with the PA announcer sharing the news with the crowd and wishing him a happy birthday.

The fans, however, greeted him with hearty boos.


