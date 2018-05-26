Golden States Warriors Coach: The NFL Is 'Pandering To Its Fan Base'

Notice the NBA has not rolled over to make Trump happy -- yet another reason why I prefer basketball! You might have missed this Steve Kerr interview this week:

A day after the NFL changed its policy to mandate players on the field stand for the national anthem, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr called the move "typical of the NFL."

Speaking to the media after the Warriors' morning shootaround Thursday, Kerr said the NFL is using the anthem as fake patriotism.

"They're just playing to their fan base. They're basically trying to use the anthem as fake patriotism, nationalism, scaring people," Kerr said. "I'm proud to be in a league that understands patriotism in America is about free speech, about peacefully protesting."

Kerr also said the NBA understands players were kneeling to protest police brutality and to protest racial inequality.

"They weren't disrespecting the flag or the military, but our president decided to make it about that and the NFL followed suit and pandered to their fan base," he said. "That created this hysteria ... It's kind of what's wrong with our country right now. People in high places are trying to divide us, divide loyalties and make this about the flag, as if the flag is something other than what it really is."