NBA Coach Steve Kerr On Politicians Who Won't Act On School Shootings: 'It's Disgusting'

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr pointed the finger at weak politicians who refuse to act, even as children are routinely shot to death in our schools.

STEVE KERR: “Well, nothing has been done. It doesn’t seem to matter our government that children are being shot to death day after day in schools. It doesn’t matter that people are being shot at a concert, at a movie theater. It’s not enough, apparently, to move our leadership, our government, the people running our country, to actually do anything.”

“That’s demoralizing. But we can do something about it. We can vote people in who actually have the courage to protect people’s lives, and not just bow down to the NRA because they have financed their campaign for them.”

“So hopefully we’ll find enough people, first of all to vote good people in, but hopefully we can find enough people with courage to actually help our citizens feel safe and focus on the real safety issues. Not building some stupid wall for billions of dollars that has nothing to do with our safety, but actually protecting us from what truly is dangerous, which is maniacs with semi-automatic weapons just slaughtering our children. It’s disgusting.”