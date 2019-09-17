Business
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Disgusting! Fashion Designer Introduces Line Of 'School Shooting Apparel'

Capitalizing on mass death with bullet-ridden hoodies may seem awful, but it's real. Bstroy released a clothing line doing exactly that.
By Karoli Kuns
Disgusting! Fashion Designer Introduces Line Of 'School Shooting Apparel'
Image from: Screen shot from BStroy Instagram

Proving that consideration for others has no place in business, a self-described "neo-native" post-apocalypse streetwear brand called Bstroy just debuted their line of bullet-ridden hoodies with the names of schools ravaged by school shootings on the front.

The four schools featured are Columbine, Sandy Hook, Stoneman Douglas and Virginia Tech. The shot above is an example of one, the others can be found on Instagram if you want to see them.

As you might imagine, there's a lot of anger at the company, but they're determined to glorify mass shootings for fun and profit. In a statement responding to critics on Twitter, they wrote, "Sometimes life can be painfully ironic. Like the irony of dying violently in a place you considered to be a safe, controlled environment, like school. We are reminded all the time of life's fragility, shortness, and unpredictability yet we are also reminded of its infinite potential."

Here are a few reactions:

Anything goes in the land of the almighty dollar. This isn't art; it's exploitation.


More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.