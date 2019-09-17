Disgusting! Fashion Designer Introduces Line Of 'School Shooting Apparel'

Proving that consideration for others has no place in business, a self-described "neo-native" post-apocalypse streetwear brand called Bstroy just debuted their line of bullet-ridden hoodies with the names of schools ravaged by school shootings on the front.
The four schools featured are Columbine, Sandy Hook, Stoneman Douglas and Virginia Tech. The shot above is an example of one, the others can be found on Instagram if you want to see them.
As you might imagine, there's a lot of anger at the company, but they're determined to glorify mass shootings for fun and profit. In a statement responding to critics on Twitter, they wrote, "Sometimes life can be painfully ironic. Like the irony of dying violently in a place you considered to be a safe, controlled environment, like school. We are reminded all the time of life's fragility, shortness, and unpredictability yet we are also reminded of its infinite potential."
Here are a few reactions:
Anything goes in the land of the almighty dollar. This isn't art; it's exploitation.