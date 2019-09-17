Disgusting! Fashion Designer Introduces Line Of 'School Shooting Apparel'

Proving that consideration for others has no place in business, a self-described "neo-native" post-apocalypse streetwear brand called Bstroy just debuted their line of bullet-ridden hoodies with the names of schools ravaged by school shootings on the front.

The four schools featured are Columbine, Sandy Hook, Stoneman Douglas and Virginia Tech. The shot above is an example of one, the others can be found on Instagram if you want to see them.

As you might imagine, there's a lot of anger at the company, but they're determined to glorify mass shootings for fun and profit. In a statement responding to critics on Twitter, they wrote, "Sometimes life can be painfully ironic. Like the irony of dying violently in a place you considered to be a safe, controlled environment, like school. We are reminded all the time of life's fragility, shortness, and unpredictability yet we are also reminded of its infinite potential."

Here are a few reactions:

Under what scenario could somebody think this was a good idea? This has me so upset. If any of my followers no anybody involved with this clothing line, please ask them to stop it immediately.https://t.co/VzAlog0TCt — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) September 17, 2019

Bstroy founder is on Twitter. Murdered children are not a fashion statement. #BoycottBstroy #GunViolence https://t.co/slJ9fOMs8v — Nancy Levine 🌊 (@nancylevine) September 17, 2019

So many acts of humanity every day by young kids, wonderful people in general. And then you see this, the kind of thing only someone with the empathy-level of a sociopath could come up w/. What is wrong w these people?? — Cliff Schecter (@cliffschecter) September 17, 2019

Anything goes in the land of the almighty dollar. This isn't art; it's exploitation.