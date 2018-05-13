Michael Avenatti Hints At New Cohen Revelations By Tweeting Mysterious Trump Tower Photos
Michael Avenatti, the attorney for adult film star Stormy Daniels, just dropped a Mother's Day surprise that should worry President Donald Trump and his former attorney, Michael Cohen.
In a message posted to Twitter on Sunday, Avenatti said that his warnings earlier this week for those who have had dealings with Cohen to come clean have been ignored
So Avenatti decide it was time up the ante.
The tweet included three photos of Michael Cohen in Trump Tower with multiple people, including disgraced former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.
The significance of the photos was not immediately clear, but Avenatti promised that additional details would follow.
Warning ignored. So here it goes.
December 12, 2016 - Trump Tower. Details to follow... pic.twitter.com/aEuuhRHB4a
— Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) May 13, 2018
