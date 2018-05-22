Mike's Blog Round Up

By Tengrain
Mike's Blog Round Up

It's another head-scratching day in the neighborhood, as Prznint Stupid continues his assault on the rule of law, aided and abetted by our failed national media.

Badtux the Snarky Penguin has a modest proposal.

Eclectablog tells us about the animals.

Mike the Mad Biologist shows us the bright side of the dumpster fire.

Bonus Track: Life Underground gives us an addictive build-your-own documentary on riding subways. The stories are from riders all over the world show us how interconnected we really are. Fair Warning: you **could** spend a lot of time watching this. It really is fun.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Twitters, too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Mueller Files

Latest from CLTV