It's another head-scratching day in the neighborhood, as Prznint Stupid continues his assault on the rule of law, aided and abetted by our failed national media.

Badtux the Snarky Penguin has a modest proposal.

Eclectablog tells us about the animals.

Mike the Mad Biologist shows us the bright side of the dumpster fire.

Bonus Track: Life Underground gives us an addictive build-your-own documentary on riding subways. The stories are from riders all over the world show us how interconnected we really are. Fair Warning: you **could** spend a lot of time watching this. It really is fun.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Twitters, too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).