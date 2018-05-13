Fox Tweets 13 Times About Clinton Then Tells Her To Be Quiet

Mrs. Betty Bowers, The Best Christian In The Whole World and one of America's favorite pretend humans on Twitter, gave us that gem Sunday morning.

Since I am pretending to be a journalist, I set out to check this pretend person's claims in two ways. I counted tweets, and I watched the clip.

1. Did Fox News really tweet about Hillary 13 times in the 24 hours before this one?

Saturday, May 12:

9:53 a.m.

12:37 p.m.

12:59 p.m.

1:10 p.m.

.@HillaryClinton: "There is still a very large proportion of the population that is uneasy with women in positions of leadership." https://t.co/CGjlk9pvbw pic.twitter.com/slWoxy56Rm — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 12, 2018

2:25 p.m.

Gorka Slams Hillary's Comments on Iran Deal: She Lives In a 'Paranoid, Alternate Universe' https://t.co/szFSMcLe3J — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 12, 2018

2:26 p.m.

9:22 p.m.

.@SebGorka: “Hillary Clinton was the worst Secretary of State we have ever had.” pic.twitter.com/dci9IcIoHz — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 13, 2018

10:11 p.m.

.@HillaryClinton: "There is still a very large proportion of the population that is uneasy with women in positions of leadership." https://t.co/CGjlk9H634 pic.twitter.com/bGehTngzNl — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 13, 2018

10:30 p.m.

11:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 13:

6:46 a.m.

.@HillaryClinton: "There is still a very large proportion of the population that is uneasy with women in positions of leadership and so the easiest way to kind of avoid having to look at someone on her merits is to dismiss her on her looks." https://t.co/CGjlk9pvbw pic.twitter.com/WxwVqYqJdF

↓ Story continues below ↓ — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 13, 2018

Now, here is the infamous tweet to which Mrs. Betty Bowers refers:

9:33 a.m.

So, by my count, there are only ELEVEN tweets about Hillary Clinton in the 24 hours prior to Mrs. Bowers' cited tweet, so clearly Bowers is a LIAR. On the other hand, there is probably no way on god's green earth Fox News went between 2:26 p.m. and 9:22 p.m. on Saturday without a Hillary-hating tweet - which is what I documented in my research. So, it's possible *I* am the LIAR, or incompetent, or both.

But going back to check my work would require spending more time on the Fox News Twitter feed, and I have not yet built up the iron stomach needed for that kind of assignment. As it is, I am planning to charge the bosses here three times my normal rate.

I did, however, document how many times since the tweet Fox News mentioned Hillary. You know. After they said she should have a sense of "humility" - HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA - and that she needs to get "off the stage and move on." (Yes. Remember, I watched the clip. Hey, Bosses, make that four times my normal rate.)

Since then:

12:28 p.m.

1:51 p.m.

.@HillaryClinton: "There is still a very large proportion of the population that is uneasy with women in positions of leadership and so the easiest way to kind of avoid having to look at someone on her merits is to dismiss her on her looks." https://t.co/CGjlk9H634 pic.twitter.com/XNjgvOOOij — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 13, 2018

6:44 p.m.

.@hogangidley45: “We are now respected, we are now feared, we are now beloved because of this president.” pic.twitter.com/9dat8fHcOt — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 14, 2018

6:18 p.m.

.@HillaryClinton in 2016: "A man you can bait with a tweet is not a man we can trust with nuclear weapons." pic.twitter.com/D4rdrC8JFi — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 14, 2018

7:03 p.m.

Yeah, HILLARY is the one with the problem, right?

Oh, and Fox News is tweeting out other super informative stuff, too... I saw at least 5 tweets about Mother's Day (did you know that FLOTUS tweeted "Happy Mother's Day"??? Isn't that amazing? Fox News tweeted that FLOTUS TWEETED THAT!) Yeah, that and two tweets at least about the fact that Don, Jr. gave his daughter a puppy for her birthday! You know, to make up for the fact that he destroyed American democracy, left her mom, and 45 minutes later is dating a woman who looks exactly like her step-granny, Melania.

MAGA!