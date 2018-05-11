Oliver North Compares NRA's 'Victimhood' To Jim Crow South

Oliver North is doing what he's paid to do: portray the National Rifle Association as a harmless victim of left-wing thuggery.

[Video above shows Fox and Friends fawning all over their "former" colleague, who will, of course, remain a permanent Fox News fixture as NRA chief.]

He's making statements comparing the current climate for gun owners to the Jim Crow South, and promising to "counterpunch" the Parkland Students (clearly the NRA's most effective adversary ever) because they are a form of "civil terrorism." Salon reports on North's description of the Parkland teens:

"They call them activists. That’s what they’re calling themselves. They’re not activists — this is civil terrorism. This is the kind of thing that’s never been seen against a civil rights organization in America," North told the Times. North also told the Times that anti-gun advocates "can do all the cyberwar against us — they’re doing it. They can use the media against us — they are. They’ve gone after our bank accounts, our finances, our donors, and obviously individual members. It’s got to stop. And that’s why the leadership invited me to become the next president of the NRA." ..."You go back to the terrible days of Jim Crow and those kinds of things — even there you didn’t have this kind of thing," North told the Times. Perhaps realizing how he just sounded, he clarified that "we didn’t have the cyberwar kind of thing that we’ve got today."

Parkland survivor Cameron Kasky does not seem impressed. Ya think?