Random Lawyer Claims He Told Michael Cohen About Schneiderman's Abuse In 2013

In another totally bizarre twist in the on going Michael Cohen/Donald Trump saga, a new attorney no one has heard of has filed a letter with the Court overseeing the Michael Cohen case in New York. In the letter, Gleason alleges that 2 women came to him - one in 2012, one to 2013 - to tell him they had been "sexually victimized" by Schneiderman.

Gleason claims that he was told to bring these allegations to Donald Trump - so he reached out to Trump's personal lawyer, Michael Cohen. Talking Points Memo reports that Trump tweeted the following, shortly after Gleason passed along the information to Cohen:

“Weiner is gone, Spitzer is gone — next will be lightweight A.G. Eric Schneiderman. Is he a crook? Wait and see, worse than Spitzer or Weiner."

Gleason claims that he told the women not to contact law enforcement about the allegations because he felt that they would not be taken seriously due to Schneiderman's position and status. So why is he contacting the court about this letter or any other proof of these conversations he supposedly had with Michael Cohen? No idea.

The letter he submitted to the court is embedded at the end of this post.

So let's go through this letter, line by line:

Aol email. No reputable lawyer has a early 2000's aol email.

"Sexually victimized" is not a legal term, not is it appropriate for an attorney to make such a blanket claim. A competent lawyer would say "allegedly sexually assaulted" or something similar.

The entire second paragraph is laughable. Lack of punctuation, grandstanding, sweeping statements. Nothing a lawyer would (or should) put in a filing to a judge.

He admits that he told the women to do nothing. He actually encouraged these women to NOT contact law enforcement to report their alleged assault/victimization. No lawyer would do that...and if they did, they should have a serious complaint filed against them with the BAR.

He chose to contact a journalist who then contacted Donald Trump. WHY? If you suspect that someone is the victim of the crime, why on god's green earth would you go to a tabloid journalist and then to a real estate developer/reality tv star? THIS MAKES NO SENSE. This is literally the most ludicrous part of the entire letter.

Finally, he tries to get some digs in at Michael Avenatti, who he has never spoke to. This makes zero sense at all...unless....

There is more to this story than some conversations about 2 women who may or may not even exist. Maybe these lawyers talked about something else, like NDA's or payments to someone or something utterly unrelated to Eric Schneiderman, but clearly something Gleason does not want getting out.

I am sure Avenatti is all over this. Let's see what he knows.

Letter Motion From Peter Gleason Re: Schneiderman by Karoli on Scribd