NY AG Eric Schneiderman Resigns After Horrific Allegations Of Abuse, Assault And Drinking

The New Yorker's Jane Mayer and Ronan Farrow published an article today containing allegations of abuse, assault, sexual assault and excessive drinking by New York Attorney General, Eric Schneiderman, that are truly horrific to read.

Please be warned before you click on the link that the stories are laid in out in great detail, which may trigger sexual assault survivors - or survivors or any type of assault, to be honest. The stories are graphic.

We will not get into great detail in this post - the article can be found here.

It contains stories of 4 women who have each either dated or turned down sexual encounters with Eric Schneiderman. Two of the women gave detailed accounts of their contact with Schneiderman:

"Two of the women, Michelle Manning Barish and Tanya Selvaratnam, have talked to The New Yorker on the record, because they feel that doing so could protect other women. They allege that he repeatedly hit them, often after drinking, frequently in bed and never with their consent. Manning Barish and Selvaratnam categorize the abuse he inflicted on them as “assault.” They did not report their allegations to the police at the time, but both say that they eventually sought medical attention after having been slapped hard across the ear and face, and also choked. Selvaratnam says that Schneiderman warned her he could have her followed and her phones tapped, and both say that he threatened to kill them if they broke up with him."

Directly following the release of this article, Governor Cuomo called for Schneiderman to step down as AG:

NY Governor Andrew Cuomo calls on New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman to resign in the wake of assault allegations pic.twitter.com/cQB5oz9Tuk — Dianne Gallagher (@DianneG) May 8, 2018

A fair analogy:

It took just three hours for Cuomo to call on Schneiderman to resign.



Meanwhile, Eric Greitens faces two felony charges and accusations of rape yet remains the Governor of Missouri. Republicans refuse to call for his resignation.



No, both parties are not the same. — Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) May 8, 2018

Schneiderman has resigned, effective tomorrow: