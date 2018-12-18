BREAKING: Trump Settles With NY-AG; Dissolves Trump Foundation

David Fahrenthold at Wapo has the story:

President Trump has agreed to shut down his embattled personal charity amid allegations that he used it for his personal and political benefit and to give away its remaining money, New York Attorney General Barbara Underwood announced Tuesday.

Underwood said Tuesday that her investigation found “a shocking pattern of illegality involving the Trump Foundation — including unlawful coordination with the Trump presidential campaign, repeated and willful self-dealing, and much more.”

“This is an important victory for the rule of law, making clear that there is one set of rules for everyone,” she added in a statement.