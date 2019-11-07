'Lawless' Trump Foundation Must Pay $2M Settlement

Famous. Last. Words.

Or, "there's always a tweet."

The sleazy New York Democrats, and their now disgraced (and run out of town) A.G. Eric Schneiderman, are doing everything they can to sue me on a foundation that took in $18,800,000 and gave out to charity more money than it took in, $19,200,000. I won’t settle this case!...

CNN reports:

A judge ordered President Donald Trump to pay $2 million to a collection of nonprofit organizations as part of a settlement with the New York state attorney general's office to resolve a civil lawsuit that alleged "persistent" violations of charities law that included unlawful coordination with the 2016 Trump presidential campaign, according to a court filing Thursday.

Filed in June 2018, the lawsuit alleged that the President and his three eldest children -- Don Jr., Ivanka and Eric -- violated federal and state campaign finance laws and abused the Donald J. Trump Foundation's tax-exempt status. According to the lawsuit, the Trumps allowed the foundation to be used "as little more than a checkbook to serve Mr. Trump's business and political interests."

The settlement comes in the wake of an agreement by the foundation in December to dissolve under judicial supervision.