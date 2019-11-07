'Lawless' Trump Foundation Must Pay $2M Settlement

Famous. Last. Words.
Or, "there's always a tweet."
CNN reports:
A judge ordered President Donald Trump to pay $2 million to a collection of nonprofit organizations as part of a settlement with the New York state attorney general's office to resolve a civil lawsuit that alleged "persistent" violations of charities law that included unlawful coordination with the 2016 Trump presidential campaign, according to a court filing Thursday.
Filed in June 2018, the lawsuit alleged that the President and his three eldest children -- Don Jr., Ivanka and Eric -- violated federal and state campaign finance laws and abused the Donald J. Trump Foundation's tax-exempt status. According to the lawsuit, the Trumps allowed the foundation to be used "as little more than a checkbook to serve Mr. Trump's business and political interests."
The settlement comes in the wake of an agreement by the foundation in December to dissolve under judicial supervision.
The New York Attorney General has a tweet, too.
And as of this writing, "Clinton Foundation" is trending, because suck it, Sean Hannity and all the rest who slandered it.