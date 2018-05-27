Rep. Peter King Compares NFL Players Taking A Knee To Nazi Salutes

Rep. Peter King, who has a long history of supporting the Irish terrorist group know as the IRA, went ballistic this morning on Twitter and Facebook and actually compared NFL players silently taking a knee to protest racial injustice to those making racist remarks and Nazis salutes.

Disgraceful that @nyjets owner will pay fines for players who kneel for National Anthem. Encouraging a movement premised on lies vs. police. Would he support all player protests? Would he pay fines of players giving Nazi salutes or spew racism? It’s time to say goodbye to Jets! — Rep. Pete King (@RepPeteKing) May 26, 2018

I understand that King sees this as a winning issue for Donald Trump but making these comparisons are truly horrific.

Trump and his TV surrogates have been gaslighting all forms of racism to defend Trump's white nationalism and immoral and unconstitutional government policies on immigration.

Trump's administration decided to attack African-American NFL players and any owners who sympathize with them, turning the peaceful protest for justice into a protest against the flag and the country, as a way to deflect attention from the Robert Mueller investigations since they know that sowing white grievance has traction with his base.

But it's more than creepy that Republicans in congress are just as guilty and complicit trying to undermine the First Amendment to the Constitution in service of a man more interested in turning a profit out of the White House than governing its citizens.

Rep. King writes a longer version of his attack piece on his Facebook page.

