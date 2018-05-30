Roseanne Blames Racist Tweets On Ambien; Drugmaker Responds

Following yesterday's epic meltdown, showrunner resignation and swift cancellation, Roseanne has really had a roller coaster 24 hours.

Today she added fuel to the fire, this time by blaming Ambien for her racist tweets. Seriously, she is blaming a sleeping pill for bringing out racism and hate, forcing her to tweet despicable things with photos.

On Tuesday, directly following the cancellation of her show, she declared she was leaving Twitter. Well, that didn't last long. She came back with a vengeance overnight and tweeted/retweeted over 100 times! That is manic level tweeting. \

In one of her tweets, she tried to feign ignorance by saying she was racist because: "I honestly thought she was Jewish and Persian-ignorant of me for sure, but...i did."

She also claimed that Ambien was causing her to tweet: "guys I did something unforgiveable so do not defend me. It was 2 in the morning and I was ambien tweeting -- it was memorial day too -- i went 2 far & do not want it defended -- it was egregious Indefensible. I made a mistake I wish I hadn't but...don't defend it please."

In another tweet she said: "Not giving excuses for what I did(tweeted) but I've done weird stuff while on ambien -- cracked eggs on the wall at 2am etc."

She deleted the tweets fairly quickly, but not before the manufacturer of Ambien wrote this:

People of all races, religions and nationalities work at Sanofi every day to improve the lives of people around the world. While all pharmaceutical treatments have side effects, racism is not a known side effect of any Sanofi medication. — Sanofi US (@SanofiUS) May 30, 2018

The Dictionary had thoughts as well:

The name Ambien is thought to come from the word "ambient" or similar words in French. Ambient does not mean "prone to making racist comments," but it does mean "of the surrounding area or environment." https://t.co/UpYY5eKzIo https://t.co/XsPn8FthV5 — Dictionary.com (@Dictionarycom) May 30, 2018

Roseanne claims she was on Ambien at the time of her tweet. Sanofi-Aventis quickly amended their ads to include “may cause racism, ignorance, bigotry, support of authoritarians and demagogues, and loss of a hit television show. See your psychiatrist for assistance.”

↓ Story continues below ↓ — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) May 30, 2018

Can you imagine how much Ambien Hitler must have been taking? — andy lassner (@andylassner) May 30, 2018

When you are so awful that both the dictionary AND a medication manufacturer come after you on twitter, it is time to log off. For good.