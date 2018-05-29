Wanda Sykes Quits Roseanne Barr's Show

After Roseanne Barr went on another bizarre Twitter rant, including a racist comment about Valerie Jarrett, one of her consulting producers is now leaving the reboot of her show.

Wanda Sykes is a great comedian and writer. And today after Roseanne Barr tweeted this about Jarrett: “Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby,” she had enough.

I will not be returning to @RoseanneOnABC. — Wanda Sykes (@iamwandasykes) May 29, 2018

Roseanne has a history of attacking African-Americans and former Obama officials. Earlier she declared that Susan Rice is “a man with big swinging ape balls.”

After apologizing to Jarrett on Twitter, Roseanne then sent a message like she's leaving the social media behemoth entirely.

I apologize. I am now leaving Twitter. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 29, 2018

Wanda has never hidden her feelings about Trump.

It’s time to call a muthafucker, a muthafucker. And yeah, I’m talking about that muthafucker! #ImpeachTrump — Wanda Sykes (@iamwandasykes) May 26, 2018

But it's not mere "politics" to make statements comparing an African American woman to monkeys. There's no coming back from that, and applause to Wanda Sykes for walking out.

Note: The Daily Beast had incorrectly labeled Sykes as the head writer at "Roseanne", but that's inaccurate.

UPDATE: (Frances Langum) And the winners (tie) for perfect timing are MSNBC and Starbucks:

As it happens, @ValerieJarrett will be participating in tonight's special town hall on Everyday Racism on @MSNBC. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) May 29, 2018

And podcast personalities @Frangeladuo tweeted:

Hey @Starbucks Can Roseanne come by the "don't be a racist" workshop today? Asking for a network.