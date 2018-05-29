Fox's Shep Smith Goes Off On 'Racist' Roseanne In A Blistering Monologue

Shep Smith continues to be one of the only rational voices on Fox News. After today's despicable tweet from Roseanne, in which she said: "Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj."

VJ references Valerie Jarrett, a former top aide to President Obama.

Shortly after that tweet, Roseanne posted an apology: "I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks, I should have known better. Forgive me -- my joke was in bad taste."

Well, it wasn't enough. Wanda Sykes quit as a producer and within an hour, ABC cancelled her show, saying: "Roseanne's Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show." Roseanne's talent agency also dropped her.

Shep Smith went off in a scathing monologue as well. He started with: “Racism is not funny and Roseanne Barr is a racist.”

Whoa. Strong words from Fox News. Or any anchor, for that matter. Racism needs to be called out, as do lies. Keep it up.