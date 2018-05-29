Fox's Shep Smith Goes Off On 'Racist' Roseanne In A Blistering Monologue

By Red Painter
1 hour ago by John Amato
up

Shep Smith continues to be one of the only rational voices on Fox News. After today's despicable tweet from Roseanne, in which she said: "Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj."

VJ references Valerie Jarrett, a former top aide to President Obama.

Shortly after that tweet, Roseanne posted an apology: "I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks, I should have known better. Forgive me -- my joke was in bad taste."

Well, it wasn't enough. Wanda Sykes quit as a producer and within an hour, ABC cancelled her show, saying: "Roseanne's Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show." Roseanne's talent agency also dropped her.

Shep Smith went off in a scathing monologue as well. He started with: “Racism is not funny and Roseanne Barr is a racist.”

Whoa. Strong words from Fox News. Or any anchor, for that matter. Racism needs to be called out, as do lies. Keep it up.


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Mueller Files

Latest from CLTV