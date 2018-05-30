Trump Has Buyer's Remorse After Sessions Refused To 'Un-Recuse' Himself

Trump's frustration with his own Attorney General because he refused to "un-recuse" himself from the FBI investigations has now led to new lines of inquiry within Bob Mueller's special counsel.

On November 18, 2016 Trump tapped Sessions to be his Attorney General.

At this time why would Jeff Sessions feel the need to tell Trump that he was going to recuse himself from Russian investigations?

It wasn't until March 2017, that The Washington Post reported Sessions had met twice with the Russian ambassador to the United States last year, but did not disclose those interactions under questioning by Franken which forced him to recuse himself all investigations.

Since Sessions was part of Trump's campaign for president he had no choice but to recuse himself because it would be improper for him to then lead any investigations into that campaign and Russia's meddling in the election.

The New York Times is now reporting that a furious Donald Trump wanted a loyalist protecting him from the inquiry and demanded he on recuse himself.

When they met, Mr. Trump was ready to talk — but not about the travel ban. His grievance was with Mr. Sessions: The president objected to his decision to recuse himself from the Russia investigation. Mr. Trump, who had told aides that he needed a loyalist overseeing the inquiry, berated Mr. Sessions and told him he should reverse his decision, an unusual and potentially inappropriate request. Mr. Sessions refused.

We now know that Robert Mueller's special counsel is investigating this incident as are the president’s public and private attacks on Mr. Sessions and efforts to get him to resign.

After Rep Trey Gowdy was interviewed on CBS this morning (video above), Trump went on a twitter rampage, finishing with this:

....There are lots of really good lawyers in the country, he could have picked somebody else!” And I wish I did! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2018

Gowdy gave Trump some cover to rage, but it doesn't change the fact that he's raging because Sessions is following the law. The rule of law is something Trump just doesn't understand or respect.