After Meeting With North Korea, Donald Trump Calls NBC And CNN 'Our Country’s Biggest Enemy'
Trump is still giddy after his photo-op meeting with Kim Jong-un and since our entire US press isn't acting like state sponsored propaganda, he's threatening the American free press like no other president has ever done.
And it truly is frightening.
No formal agreement has been made, or even negotiated yet, but Trump looked into Kim Jong-un's eyes and saw his soul.
Just like George W. Bush did to Putin and he just knew everything was going to be wonderful.
"I looked the man in the eye. I found him to be very straightforward and trustworthy. We had a very good dialogue. I was able to get a sense of his soul; a man deeply committed to his country and the best interests of his country."
This is what Trump said about his new BFF to Hannity.
“He’s got a very good personality, he’s funny, and he’s very, very smart,” Trump said of Kim in the interview that aired Tuesday night. “He’s a great negotiator, and he’s a very strategic kind of a guy.”
But as for our free press?
Trump has been now saying that Kim Jong-un, a brutal murderous thug is a wonderful man, very talented and super trust worthy, but those protecting our democracy through the first amendment are public enemy #1.
This is not Okay. This is not acceptable.
