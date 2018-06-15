Arizona Is Advertising For More White Kids

Arizona Republican State Representative David Stringer addressed the Yavapai County Republican Men’s Forum this week and called immigration an “existential threat” to the United States.

Here’s how that works.

Stringer lamented that “there aren’t enough white kids to go around” in Arizona public schools right now. “Sixty percent of public school children in the state of Arizona today are minorities. That complicates racial integration because there aren’t enough white kids to go around.”

And this is what happens when there aren’t enough white kids …

And when you look at that 60 percent number for public school students, just carry that forward 10 or 15 years. It’s going to change the demographic voting base of this state. And that’s what ’s going on around the country. Immigration is politically destabilizing.

You know, just like letting women vote did.

And the next thing you know, a black man might get elected president.

Here ya go —

Crossposted at juanitajean.com