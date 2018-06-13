C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Mystic Bowie

By Dale Merrill

You may find yourself asking "What would a reggae version of this Talking Heads song sound like?"

Mystic Bowie was a long time member of the Tom Tom Club a band that was, of course, a side project of Talking Heads members Chris and Tina.

To say that he is a bit connected to the music than some others is obvious. His latest album, Talking Dreads, retools many Talking Heads favorites into hazy and joyful Jamaican morning music.

What are you listening to tonight?


