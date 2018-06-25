C&L's Late Nite Music Club With The New York Dolls

This week marks the 45th anniversary of when the New York Dolls album first started landing on record store shelves around the world.

Released in an era of laid-back singer/songwriters and prog-rock bands dominating the rock world at the time, many were taken back and aghast at the band's ridiculous look and rowdy sound.

Who knew at the time they would be one of the bands who cut the path for the punk rock explosion that would happen just a few years later.

What are you listening to tonight?