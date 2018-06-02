Don Lemon Brings Receipts On Trump's Racism

Don Lemon delivers the closing argument on why the Orange Menace occupying the Oval Office won't and/or can't condemn Roseanne Barr's racist tweet, her racism, or any racism at all, for that matter.

President Pussygrabber is a racist. Lemon lays out in cold, rational tones the mountains of evidence that prove it.

1973. Family real estate sued for racial discrimination, required to take steps to prevent it in the future.

1991. Quoted as hating when Black guys touch his money. Jew only, please.

1989 - Full-page ad to bring back the death penalty for "Roving Bands of Wild Criminals" in wake of Central Park Jogger case. The one where 5 Black/Latinx men convicted, then exonerated, but who in 2016 he still insists are guilty.

1989 - Video of Agent Orange wishing he was a "well-educated Black" because they enjoy such advantages over well-educated whites.

2011 - Beginning of the Birther Lie - in which he demanded to see President Obama's birth certificate, often adding the grotesque twist of putting on the fakest of fake reasonable faces, in the fakest of kind voices, to add, "Listen, I hope he can..." because he cared so very much about everyone's happy ending.

At this point, Don Lemon took a break to treat us to a sllloooowwwww shake of his exasperated head, eyes closed, and recalled "He also asked for college records."

Gathering up a breath, Lemon powered forward to list all the 'president' has subjected us to since then...and wrapped it up with the brutal and undeniable conclusion.

"Why doesn't he condemn racism? His own words and actions tell you why. He's a racist."

Watch the video above.